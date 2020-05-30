The Defence Headquarters has raised the alarm over the inter state movement of armed bandits as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coordinator, defence media operations, Major General John Enenche, who raised the alarm, however, assured that the armed forces has put proactive measures in place to handle the situation.

Enenche, at a media briefing in Abuja, said the military, working in conjunction with the police and other security agencies in the country, have put stringent measures in the North West to tackle interstate movement of armed bandits and other criminals within the North West and North Central zones. He further stated that air assets have been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states to curb the menace.

Enenche said: “There are worries from some quarters in the North West and North Central parts of the country that armed bandits could escape from states where the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are conducting various operations at the moment, to other states.

“In this regard, the High Command of the Nigerian Military hereby assures all concerned that proactive measures are in place to handle such occurrences. To address this specifically, all current operations are in synergy with the ongoing operations in the North West to tackle interstate movement of armed bandits and other criminals within the North West and North Central zones. In addition, air assets have been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

“I am to affirm that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is totally committed to tackling all the security challenges in the country until normalcy is restored. Hence, the public is requested to continue to provide credible information to the Nigerian Military.”

There has been outcry over the mass movement of suspicious persons from a certain part of the country to the south, particularly the South East despite the ban on interstate travels.

It is suspected that the violators of the interstate movement ban could be on sinister mission.

