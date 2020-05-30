By our Taraba correspondent

Unlike other states of the federation where Covid-19 have continued to be on the increase, the reverse seems to be the case in Taraba state as the state technical committee on the pandemic has announced that the state no longer have any active case.

Briefing journalists in Jalingo, the committee observed that the feat was achieved as a result of the cooperation of the people whom they said strictly adhered to the lockdown order.

Led by the committee chairman, who doubles as the Commissioner for Health, Dr. innocent Vakkai, the committee observed that all the fifteen samples recently taken for the labouratory for test , have all came out negative.

Stressing that only eighteen active cases were earlier recorded,all the positive persons, according to him have all recovered, discharged and reunited with their families.

The chairman who observed that the state is the fifth states in the country with low covid-19 cases, said “we have treated all the cases and we don’t have any case again.”

The committee who went on to drummed that “we don’t have any active case of Covid-19, urged the people not to as a result of the zero case ceased from adhering to the accepted precautionary measures.

Due to the low cases recently recorded in the state, the state governor, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku, through his deputy, Engineer Haruna Manu, it would recalled recently lifted ban earlier imposed on worship centers across the state.

As at the time of filing this report, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as observed by Naija247News, are days now set aside for the people to refill their houses with foodstuff and to as well engaged in other forms of business transactions and social activities.

Determined not to ceased from working round the clocks to forestall further spread of the virus into the state, the committee seeks for more cooperation from the people of the state by observing strictly the social distancing measures and other measures designed to keep the virus away.

Taraba state, as observed by our correspondent experienced it first index cases of now fewer than six persons on the 26th of February this year, the situation which no doubt put the committee members and the state government on their toes, the results which now turned out to be zero case in the state.

