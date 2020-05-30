By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Nineteen days after he was abducted from his farm, the decomposing body of Edo state former Commissioner for Youths and Sports and former chairman, Ovia North-East local government area, Hon Egbe Ediagbonya has been recovered from a forest near his farm in Utese.

He was kidnapped in the early hours of May 16 in his farm in Utesw.

His abductors initially asked for N15 million ransom and then directed the family to go and drop N2 million in Patani, a border town between Delta and Bayelsa state whereas he was abducted in the border area between Edo and Ondo state.

Shortly after the family dropped the ransom, the abductors were said to have sent an SMS to the family that their father’s body was in a cassava farm near utese where he was kidnapped.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that it was a team of hunters and farmers that were attracted to the scene of the body by a strong stench. Some bottle is soft drinks and red oil were found near the place the body was found.

Confirming the development through a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Edo state, Chidi Nwabuzor said the body was found “by some farmers in a forest sharing boundary with Ondo State at Utese Village.

“The farmers who were uneasy and apprehensive about the horrible sight rushed to the Village to break the news, thereafter moved to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Okada, and reported the development to the Divisional Police Officer of the Station.

“At the scene, the remains of Hon P. E. Edioagbonya was identified to be him by his family, and immediately his remains were professionally evacuated and taken to Igbinedion University Hospital Mortuary Okada for Autopsy Examination.

