The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has received defectors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State to All Progressives Congress (APC) and has promised them of a level playing ground while in the party. He described their joining of APC as a home coming.

The Governor who received them at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chamber Government House, Owerri, said that the priority of his administration is how to better Imo State and Imo people through good governance.

The Governor, who described the political party as a vehicle taking one to a destination, informed that the administrative mantra of his government anchored on Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery emphasized that when the State is recovered the benefit will be for everyone.

He reiterated that the political class in the state must unite because according to him Imo has a great heritage, which our people must work towards projecting.

The Governor, who appealed to the new entrants into APC to be patient, promised to carry everybody along. He assured that his government is designed to make everyone happy.

He said those who are against the government in the state today are people that looted the general wealth of the state. He, however, reassured that the people will not be killed, but the state will do all within its powers to recover part of what they have stolen and use it to better the welfare of Imolites.

Presenting the defectors from PDP earlier, the State Chairman of the APC, Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo said the reasons for the massive movement from PDP to APC is because of the Governor’s leadership style, which is anchored on good governance and all inclusive administration.

On the calibre of PDP members that joined APC with their followers, the former Chairman of PDP in Imo State Bar. Charles Ezekwem said that almost all the state Excecutive members of PDP have emptied into APC and reiterated that the reason is the leadership qualities of Governor Uzodimma.

Ezekwem assured of their 100 percent solidarity and support, and thanked the Governor for the type of political appointment he has so far made.

Earlier, the South East Zonal Chairman of APC Chief Emma Eneukwu said he accompanied the defectors to further reassure them that APC is a big umbrella that accommodates all prosperity-minded people and to inform them properly of the man who is their Governor.

He reassured them that Hope as a Governor will definitely bring progress and prosperity to Imo State, enjoining them to feel free and relax in the family they have come to be part of.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...