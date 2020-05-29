Former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that it is only God that will determine his political future ahead of 2023.

Ekweremadu, who is representing Enugu West Senatorial zone in the Upper Chamber was asked about his political future during ‘Political Voices’ a programme of Dream FM Enugu, but he gave no direct answer.

He had this to say: “Only God can answer that question, not me. And I believe it is too early for me or anybody to begin to cause confusion, to distract the governor or the president by talking about what he or she aspires to be in 2023.

“I think everybody should concentrate to ensure that there is good governance, to ensure that campaign promises are delivered; ensure that issues of security are addressed and provide jobs for the people. I think that should be a worry to everybody and not who succeeds who.

When prodded further by one of the programme presenters thus: ‘Are you telling us that you are still going to be at the forefront of politics beyond the National Assembly by 2023?’, the Senator still responded “It is only God that can answer that.”

The Senator also maintained that his relationship with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State remained cordial.

He said: “The Enugu State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is not just a friend, he is my brother. He is my ally and also my partner. I have known him for many years.”

