Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Friday signed into the Anambra State COVID-19 and Other Dangerous Diseases Prevention and Eradication bill into law.

Speaking at a ceremony before signing the bill into law, Obiano called for strict compliance with the law, saying that his administration was committed to enforcing the law to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He commended the Speaker of the state’s house of assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, for the speedy passage of the bill.

Speaking at the event, Dr Uju Nworgu, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the new law had to do with how to prevent COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill has 15 sections with many sub-sections, dwelling on the current lockdown, closure of educational institutions and other issues.

The new law stipulates N10, 000 fine, community service or both for non-adherence to face mask wearing.

Obiano also signed the Public procurement Amendment bill into law. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...