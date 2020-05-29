The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to a report late Thursday night.

In the latest update posted on Twitter, the NCDC listed the new cases as being reported from the following states:

Lagos -111

FCT -16

Akwa Ibom -10

Oyo -8

Kaduna -6

Delta -6

Rivers -5

Ogun -4

Ebonyi -4

Kano -3

Plateau -2

Gombe -2

Kebbi -1

Kwara -2

Bauchi -1

Borno -1

The total number of discharged cases currently stands at 2,592, and deaths 259.

