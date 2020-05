NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s inflation fell to 5.47% year on year in May from 5.62% in April, the statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.63% from 0.86% a month earlier, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Goodman

