The APC chairmen in 18 local government areas of Edo State, yesterday, threw their weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki on indirect primary election for the party’s governorship primary slated for June 22, 2020.

While the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had proposed direct mode for the primary, members of the Obaseki faction are pushing for indirect.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Benin, the leader of the chairmen, Benjamin Oghumu, said the endorsement of indirect primary was in accordance with the resolution of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to order, Oghunu noted that Article 21 of the party’s constitution says: “Factionalisation or creating parallel organs at any level within the party is an offence.”

Meanwhile, a member of the 2015 APC Presidential Campaign Council from Yobe State, Ibrahim Mohammed Jirgi, has tasked the newly appointed National Secretary of the party, Waziri Bulama, to use his wealth of experience in addressing the crises in Edo and Ondo states.

Jirgi urged Bulama to bring harmony in the states under contention for the APC to win the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states.

