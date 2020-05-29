world’s biggest company, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday, with its host being DJ Cuppy, whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola.

The streaming platform announced, yesterday, that ‘Africa Now Radio with Cuppy’ will debut Sunday and feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres as latest African sounds, be it amapiano, afrobeats, highlife, alte, house, hip-hop, afrobongo, or kuduro and more.

Listeners will hear the latest and greatest African artists and new forms of African popular music which fuse traditional and contemporary sensibilities, morphing into hybridized sonic fragments connecting all corners of Africa.

Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ and music producer, will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT.

“The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,” Cuppy said in a statement.

African music and artists have found success outside of the continent and onto the pop charts in both the U.S. and U.K. in recent years.

Acts like Drake and Beyoncé have borrowed the sound for their own songs, while performers like South African DJ Black Coffee as well as Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Mr Eazi — all with roots in Nigeria — continue to gain attention and have become household names.

Apple Music’s announcement came the same week Universal Music Group said it was launching Def Jam Africa, a new division of the label focused on representing hip-hop, Afrobeat and trap talent in Africa.

The label said it will be based in Johannesburg and Lagos but plans to sign talents from all over the continent. The deal is said to be worth seven digit figure.

