Abia state Government has warned private school owners in the state to desist from the secret reopening of their schools in the face of the

COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Ministry of Education said it has come to the knowledge of the Ministry that some proprietors are secretly reopening

and running their private schools despite Government’s directive to the contrary.

The Ministry warned that COVID-19 is real and as such, no school proprietor should elevate his or her personal gain above the life and

well-being of the Abia child.

The Ministry noted that the State Government under Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu started Radio/TV Classroom Program to cater for the interest

of all Abia children while they are at home as a result of the restrictions necessitated by COVID-19 and wondered why private school

owners were hell bent on having the children back to school.

“Everyone is expected to take advantage of this platform and ensure our children learn conveniently at home in this trying time without

constituting a risk to either themselves or to others instead of secretly running school activities that completely negate the basic

expectation of protecting the Abia child against the ravaging coronavirus”.

It continued, “Consequently, all those operating any form of physical school activities for pupils and students are hereby strongly advised

to desist from carrying on with such activities immediately. Anyone caught in these practice after this announcement will face the full

weight of the consequences of their action even up to closing down such schools permanently and also blacklisting the Proprietor”.

The Ministry however assured the public that it would announced when it is right to reopen schools, pointing out that all Schools would

remain closed in the interest of all citizens and residents of the state.

