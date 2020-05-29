Malam Adamu Yahaya (AKA Saad Karami), said to be a prominent Boko Haram fighter has voluntarily surrendered to troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno.

The military said Yahaya led the last attack on troops in Baga town.

Yahaya, according to a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, equally participated in attacks on Metele, Mairari, Bindiram, Kangarwa and Shetimari (Niger Republic).

He reportedly surrendered on May 24.

Enenche said it was as a result of the aggressive posture of the troops and artillery bombardments of terrorists’ suspected locations around the general area.

He disclosed that troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gambouru under Sector 1 of Operation Lafiya Dole, while on clearance operation on 24 May, at Mudu Town in Borno State, killed 12 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 241 persons in captivity of the terrorists comprising 105 women and 136 children.

Items reportedly recovered during the operations include four flags, one motorcycle, two bicycles, one amplifier and two sewing machines.

Enenche said that the rescued persons have been safely evacuated from the village and are currently under medical observation, while the village has been cleared.

The operation, he said, did not result in loss of life or equipment from the military troops.

Enenche also disclosed that troops of 151 Battalion, on 26 May, successfully killed several Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) including several suicide bombers, while numerous others fled with gunshot wounds.

He said that the troops engaged the criminal elements, who were mounted on 10 gun trucks and attempted to simultaneously attack the troops’ locations at Banki Junction and Firgi in Bama LGA of Borno State under the cover of darkness.

He noted that the troops overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower and captured one Cobra Armoured Personnel Carrier, one Dushka Anti-Aircraft Gun, one AK 47 Rifle and one FN Rifle.

He mentioned other items captured by the troops as; three hand grenades, two AK 47 rifle magazines, one FN rifle magazine, 78 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 25 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition.

