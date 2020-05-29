Wave-making and deletable Big Brother celebrity and Mistress of the Spotlight, Mercy Lambo has recently bagged another multi-millionaire endorsement deal and this time, it’s with a top luxury auto company in Nigeria; Unique Motors

After winning the Big Brother Naija (BBN) competition in 2019 and being the first woman to do so and then featuring in high-end commercials and music videos, the welcome mat into fame and fortune was placed at the feet of Mercy Lambo (real name Mercy Eke).

For a mid-twenties media personality from Imo State, this is the dream.

This dream has not ended, not with the patronage of Unique Motors or the long corporate strides of Adesina Adebiyi, the Chairman of Unique Motors.

Mercy Lambo’s endorsement deal with Unique Motors comes with the responsibility of her being the corporate face of the car company.

This is a smart move on the company’s part, seeing as Mercy Lambo has a vast following and is a darling in the highest levels of Nigerian society.

This fact already won her a similar ambassadorial position with Mario and Julie Baby Diapers. This time, though, she got a fine car—the Mercedes Benz GLC 300—as a signing bonus.

Much the same way as Mercy Lambo is moving up the ladder of fame and fortune, so is Unique Motors.

Incidentally, the company is gradually becoming the face of luxury car sales in Nigeria, even as it is taking over the car enterprise in Nigeria.

With bustling offices in Lekki, Omole Estate, Festac, and Abule Agba, it is only a matter of time before Unique Motors dominates the Lagos car market—and then onwards to the rest of Nigeria.

All these are the moves of Unique Motors’ Chairman, Adesina Adebiyi, a maestro of negotiation, sales, and marketing strategy.

With plaques of local and international making and recognition from fellow Nigerian car dealers, Adebiyi intends to make Unique Motors a hallowed name in the car-dealing industry.

With the signing of Mercy Lambo into the pack, Unique Motors is set to become the alpha male of car companies in Nigeria, and a contending force on the African continent.

