Move towards reconciling aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State started on Wednesday, with Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, inaugurating the Chief Adebayo Alao Akala led committee.

It would be recalled that the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, had in March named members of the reconciliation committee.

Inaugurating the committee at party Secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oke tasked the committee members to identify contentious issues in the party and come up with suggestions and recommendations.

With Alao Akala in attendance, he charged the committee to propose a mechanism for resolving internal crises and other relevant issues that would help in genuine reconciliation effort.

He further charged the committee to meet with all aggrieved members of the party including the party’s candidates at the governorship, National Assembly, State House of Assembly and local government.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Alao-Akala assured of the commitment to the task.

He also appreciated the Oyo APC and Ajimobi for deeming him and other committee members worthy of the important assignment of party reconciliation.

The committee thereafter went into a closed-door meeting.

Other committee members inaugurated are Prince Gbade Lana, Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe, Pa Akin Ojebode, Alhaji Laide Abass, Prof Dibu Ojerinde, Senator Teslim Folarin, Honourable Segun Odebunmi, Honourable Niran Alarape

Also included in the committee are executive council members of the party, Mr Mojeed Olaoya; State Youth Leader, Mr Isiaka Areokuta; Women leader, Mrs Mabel Williams; senatorial leaders: Chief S.M Akindele, Prince Adefisiye Adekanye and Alhaji Rasaq Arikewuyo.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...