ABUJA, May 27 — Nigeria has a total of 112 treatment and isolation centers with 5,324 beds as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

However, as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in the country, there is an urgent need to expand the treatment centers, Nigerian Minister of State for Health Olorunnimbe Mamora said at a meeting in Abuja.

“At present, we have a total of 112 treatment and isolation centers in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with 5,324 beds,” Mamora said.

The official called on state governors and philanthropists to take active and deliberate steps to scale up the number of beds for isolation and treatment of confirmed cases in their states.

The minister said that this became necessary as the country prepared to move into the next phase of the response, including the easing of the lockdown amid the pandemic.

“We have received a few proposals for local remedies for the disease and these have been forwarded to relevant agencies for evaluation.

For preparation to be approved for use in Nigeria, it must be subjected to safety, toxicological and efficacy tests as well as clinical trials,” he said.

Mamora said the Nigerian government is willing to support every genuine effort aimed at finding a local solution to the pandemic.

But so far, the non-pharmaceutical preventive approach is still Nigeria’s best strategy, the minister added.

As of Wednesday, Nigeria has reported a total of 8,344 confirmed cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to data from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. Enditem

