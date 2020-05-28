The two factions of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State are again at daggers drawn over this weekend’s local government council elections.

Whereas the faction led by Sir John Ochala, alleged to be the authentic and recognised, withdrew from the elections, citing irregularities, the other faction led by Mr. Godwin Etim John has fielded candidates and accused the other of being impostors.

Mr. John, in press statement, noted that while it would serve no useful purpose to join issues with the alleged impostors, his own state working committee had the mandate to lead the party and to participate in the elections.

He said, “We wish to clarify that APC has not decided to boycott the weekend local government elections. We have our candidates ready.”

Meanwhile, the Ochala faction has proceeded to court after faulting the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), seeking to stop the elections, claiming APC has withdrawn from the elections.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of CROSIEC, Mike Ushie, has reiterated that the APC would participate in the Saturday elections despite insinuations in certain quarters that the party was not taking part.

