By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha’s appointee on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State.

Ihedioha’s appointee, Ugochukwu, popularly known, as Ochiwar, in a short statement to Vanguard in Owerri, said: “My resignation is to allow myself to heal after many years of active and selfless service to PDP.”

Ugochukwu was Director-General of PDP Senatorial Campaign, Imo West Senatorial District of Jones Onyereri.

So far, state executive members who have resigned their positions from the party included state chairman of the party, Charles Ezekwem; Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara; Assistant Financial Secretary, Maximian Okedu and the state youth leader, Chibueze Ahanonu.

Their reasons pointed to the allegation that few individuals have hijacked the party for self-interest regarding the 2023 Imo governorship election.

For now, they have not joined any political party but it was observed that All Progressives Congress, APC, could be the next party.

Vanguard gathered that the continued resignations of the state officers have created fear in PDP in the state.

A source from the party said: “We don’t understand the type of resignation of members in our state executives. It was first our state chairman, followed by the state publicity secretary and now the assistant financial secretary.”

“This is not good for our party. There is a need to end this embarrassment. We don’t need this in our party. PDP should be strengthening its machinery and not seeing its members abandoning the party.”

