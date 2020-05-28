Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed that he is not interested in becoming president of Biafra in the event of its actualisation.

Kanu disclosed this in a Radio Biafra broadcast, noting that his happiness would be completed should he lead the South East and South South to their ‘new home’ (Biafra).

He admonished founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Biaffra, Ralph Uwazuruike, for not being consistent in the struggle for Biafra.

“If Uwazuruike had been constant, we wouldn’t have been where we are today,” he said.

Similarly, the IPOB leader also took a swipe on Anambra State Governor, Willy Obiano, for putting a barricade at the entrance of the River Niger bridge.

Kanu said Obiano’s action is tantamount to separating people of the same enclave.

“You are fencing off Anambra from your relatives in Ahaba (Asaba), in Anioma or Aniocha as is use to be called, you are fencing off your people from Enugu, you are fencing off your people from Imo. That very gate, that very barrier should be built in Igbanke, that barrier should be built at the entrance into Biafraland in Idoma, in Igede, it should be built in Ogoja not for Anambra State to fence itself in.

“Before we had Anambra and Enugu, there was only one Anambra what could have happen then? There is need for all the governors to coordinate their effort and treat the entire Biafraland as one unit not all this subunit being created for us,” Kanu said.

