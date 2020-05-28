LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) – Total exports of Nigeria’s four key crude oil grades are set to rise in July to 768,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 602,000 bpd planned for June, according to preliminary loading programmes seen by traders.

The Bonga crude oil export terminal began a two-week routine maintenance on May 21, operator Shell said this week, leading to reduced volumes.

Planned loadings in barrels per day are as follows:

July

June

Bonny Light

189,000

190,000

Bonga

92,000

127,000

Qua Iboe

215,000

95,000

Forcados

272,000

190,000

TOTAL

768,000

602,000

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Julia Payne; Editing by Alison Williams)

