The chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Odiari Princewill, has passed on.

Sources within the local government area say that the ex-chairman died from a suspected coronavirus on Wednesday night.

The state chapter of the Association of Local Government Of Nigeria (ALGON) has confirmed the news.

The ex-chair was reportedly buried at Port Harcourt cemetery yesterday under the strict supervision of COVID-19 task force.

The immediate past chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Felix Obuah, has expressed shock on the sad passage of Mr Princewill.

‘The news of the sudden death of Chief Odiari Princewill, Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, filtered in as a deafening rumour on the media. It still sounds unbelievable but for the traumatizing pictures of his remains,’ Mr Obuah said.

‘Chief Odiari was an ardent chieftain of our great People’s Democratic Party and remained a frontliner till death.

‘He so much believed in the present administration led by His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike, having contributed immensely to the victory of the party in Asari-Toru Local Government Area in 2015 and 2019, respectively, under my leadership as State Party Chairman.

‘The sudden death of this noble Kalabari Prince is indeed a huge loss to our party, the state government, Asari-Toru Local Government Area, the Kalabari kingdom and, indeed, the good people of Rivers State.

‘While we leave his death in God’s hands and pray for the peaceful repose of his soul, I wish to express my condolences to the Rivers State Government and His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike, the leadership and members of the PDP in the State and Asari-Toru LGA in particular, the Asari-Toru Local Government Council, his immediate family and the entire Kalabari people.’

Mr Obuah urged the council to take solace that within the short time he lived Mr Princewill gave a good account of his potentials and left a legacy that would outlive him.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...