The cost of transportation via the airplane has become more expensive as 45 percent increase has been added to airfares for flight operations after the post-COVID-19 pandemic

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, who disclosed this, said that the International Air Transport Association ( IATA) has already notified it about the increase just as it prepares for the reopening of the airports. she also advised air passengers to expect delays and long hours of checks and re-checks right from when they arrive at the airport and depart.

Speaking at an aviation webinar organized by Women in Aviation (WIA) Nigeria with the theme, “Aviation: The New Norm in the post COVID”, monitored by PerSecondnews.

The webinar moderated by the WIA President, Mrs Rejoice Ndudinachi, featured the Airport Manager South West Airports/Airport Manager, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba, former Rector, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria and other women professionals in the industry.

Yakubu also said escorts of VIPs would no longer be allowed to follow their principals into the terminal and such principals would be subjected to all health checks. “Passengers are expected to leave their home early hours before their flights to go through the various checks before entering the terminal and after. “We are going to expect flight delays, flights will experience delays from checks and re-checks. If you are travelling, I will expect a potential traveler to leave home hours before his flight. Why do I say this?

”Because there is going to be a lot of checks in the front of the terminal we have been told that some may activities and procedures will take place in front of the terminal. So air travelers are expected to leave home very early so that they can get to the airport on time,” she said.

