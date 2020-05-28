The secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has on Wednesday said that the Federal Government would soon list out guidelines for the reopening of schools in the country.

Disclosing this in Abuja, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, asked states, local governments, proprietors and all other stakeholders to begin to take steps that will facilitate an early and safe reopening of schools.

His words, “I wish to inform Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Education will roll out measures for the self-reopening of schools.

The Presidential Task Force wishes to use the occasion of this celebration to congratulate our children and assure them, their parents and all stakeholders alike that all hands are on deck to reopen schools at a safe time.

“We, therefore, use this medium to urge states, local governments, proprietors and all other stakeholders to begin to take steps that will facilitate an early and safe reopening.”

Recall that since the advent of coronavirus in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, had issued a standing order, restricting, banning and prohibiting schools, social gathering, churches, Markets and other businesses from operating as measures to cushion the spread of the virus.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...