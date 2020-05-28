The Inspector General of Police(IGP), has announced the appointment of new police commissioners for Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ondo, Oyo, states.

Under the new arrangement, Undie Adie, is now the commissioner of police Osun state, Johnson Babatunde Kokomo, Edo, Lawal Jimeta Tanko, Bauchi, Philip Sule Maku, Ebonyi, Ahmed Maikudi, Gombe, Bolaji Amidu Salami, Ondo, Joe Nwachuku Enwonwu, Oyo, Evelyn Peterside Eastern Port Okon Etim Okon Ene, EOD, Bello Maikwashi Airport Command and Olukolade Tairu Shina, Anti-Fraud Unit LAGOS annex.

