According to the report, the kidnappers stormed the resident of the CAN Chairman at Bukan Sidi of Lafia the Nasarawa State capital and wisk him away around 11pm on Wednesday to an unknown destination.

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe who confirmed the incident saying the abductors of the CAN Chairman took him away on motorcycles.

He noted that state police command is on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure immediate release of the CAN Chairman unhurt. By Faith Awa Maji.

