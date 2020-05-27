Abia North Youths Vanguard (ANYV) yesterday called on the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, to declare vacant, the seat of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, following the expiration of the constitutional one third legislative days of absence from sitting.

The group argued that since the embattled senator who has been in prison custody since December 5, 2019 following his conviction by a Lagos Federal High Court on a N7.2bn fraud charge, has been absent from the senate, his seat ought to have been declared vacant.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Sunday Kalu and Uchechukwu Orji, President and Secretary of the group respectively, said Kalu has breached section 68 (f) of the 1999 Constitution which recommends that the seat of a lawmaker be declared vacant if he or she is absent from sitting for more than one third of legislative days in a year.

The Senate had through it former spokesperson, Senator Godiya Akwashiki said, “there is no provision in the constitution that says the seat of any senator facing prosecution or convicted at a lower court be declared vacant,”

Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip, has continued to enjoy all his entitlements, including salaries while in prison even without performing any legislative duty.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...