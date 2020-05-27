A report that President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled about 150 memos authorised by former Chief of Staff, the late Mallam Abba Kyari, was incorrect, the Presidency said last night.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu urged Nigerians to ignore the report in a statement.

It reads: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.

“President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.”

