LAGOS, Nigeria -Nigeria’s foremost bank, Gtbank is today celebrating with the children by hosting the biggest online children day experience, loaded with activities to make the day memorable for children.

Kick off time is 12 pm and for two hours, children will have classes in online safety, cooking, arts and fashion, all to be taken by renowned experts in the various fields such as Chef Muse, Tolu Ojosipe and Funke Adepoju among others.

This is not the first time Gtbank is offering this lovely experience on Children Day. Last year, the bank gave the children the best of experience at the Gtbank Play Centre, where they had a lot of fun activities, from science experiment to specialised areas of arts such as sketching and the art of molding.

Gtbank, currently operates in Anglophone and Francophone West Africa, East Africa and Europe, with Asset Base of over N3.287 trillion and employs over 10,000 professionals in Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

Established in 1990, on a foundation of excellence, professionalism and best practices, the bank’s consistent delivery of innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer experiences has enabled it to record year on year growth in clientele base and key financial indices since inception.

The Bank’s operation style, staff conduct and service delivery models are built on 8 core principles; Simplicity, Professionalism, Service, Friendliness, Excellence, Trustworthiness, Social Responsibility and Innovation, which reflects the bank’s vibrant Orange corporate colour.

“At GTBank we believe that of far greater importance to us, beyond providing first class service, is the role we play in developing our host communities. Hence, Social Responsibility forms a critical part of the GTBank business model and a significant share of our annual profit is channelled to strategic high impact projects that improve Education, Community Development, the Art and Environment”, the bank said online.

The Bank’s achievements over the years has led to numerous accolades in recognition of excellent service delivery, innovation, corporate social responsibility and good corporate governance.

In 2016, GTBank received several national and international awards for product and service innovation and sound corporate governance practices, such as: The Best Banking Group by World Finance Magazine, The Most Innovative African Bank by The African Banker Magazine, and The Best Bank in Nigeria and Best Digital Bank in Africa by Euromoney Magazine.

The Bank was also recognised as the 2016 Most Innovative Ai SRI 30 Company at the African Investor Awards and dominated the E-payment space by taking home six awards at the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) awards organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in conjunction with the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS) for the 2016 calendar year.

Gtbank hopes to build an enduring Proudly African and Truly International Institution that plays a fundamental role as a Platform for Enriching Lives by building strong, value adding relationships with our customers, stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

