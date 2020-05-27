INDIGENOUS People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the annual Biafra day celebration, to

commemorate fallen heroes of Biafra after the civil war, will not be observed with a

sit-at-home order as it was in

the past.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement in

Owerri, said the celebration,

which would hold between May 27 and May 30, would feature more of prayers and

fasting for the Biafra heroes

as well as against the ravaging

coronavirus pandemic.

According to the programmes as announced by the group, every member is

expected to pray and fast at

home, but added that therewould be a candlelight procession in every state.

Explaining why members

of the group would not observe sit-at-home, Powerful said: “There won’t be any sitat-home because our people

have stayed at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

IPOB wouldn’t like to bother people with another lockdown in form of sit-at-home.

“After much consideration

and deliberations, IPOB high

command decided to urge

Biafrans, both at home and in

the diaspora, to observe this

year’s remembrance and celebration of our brothers and sisters who were killed and

starved to death during Biafra

war.

“This year’s anniversary will

begin with reading of Psalms

of David from chapter 1 to the

last chapter. Every individual and group should observe this year”s prayer designed to remember our fallen heroes

and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our living.

“Therefore, IPOB families

and Biafrans across countries

of the world are encouraged

to use this year’s anniversary

to pray for our fallen heroes,

including those who were

killed by the overzealous Nigeria security personnel in the course of the renewed quest to restore Biafra.

“We shall also use this year’s event to pray for divine protection for Biafrans everywhere on the surface of the earth against the COVID-19

pandemic ravaging the world.

We shall also pray for the speedy recovery of those infested with the scourge, and for immediate end of the global pandemic,” Powerful said.

