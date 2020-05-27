INDIGENOUS People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the annual Biafra day celebration, to
commemorate fallen heroes of Biafra after the civil war, will not be observed with a
sit-at-home order as it was in
the past.
Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement in
Owerri, said the celebration,
which would hold between May 27 and May 30, would feature more of prayers and
fasting for the Biafra heroes
as well as against the ravaging
coronavirus pandemic.
According to the programmes as announced by the group, every member is
expected to pray and fast at
home, but added that therewould be a candlelight procession in every state.
Explaining why members
of the group would not observe sit-at-home, Powerful said: “There won’t be any sitat-home because our people
have stayed at home during the coronavirus lockdown.
IPOB wouldn’t like to bother people with another lockdown in form of sit-at-home.
“After much consideration
and deliberations, IPOB high
command decided to urge
Biafrans, both at home and in
the diaspora, to observe this
year’s remembrance and celebration of our brothers and sisters who were killed and
starved to death during Biafra
war.
“This year’s anniversary will
begin with reading of Psalms
of David from chapter 1 to the
last chapter. Every individual and group should observe this year”s prayer designed to remember our fallen heroes
and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our living.
“Therefore, IPOB families
and Biafrans across countries
of the world are encouraged
to use this year’s anniversary
to pray for our fallen heroes,
including those who were
killed by the overzealous Nigeria security personnel in the course of the renewed quest to restore Biafra.
“We shall also use this year’s event to pray for divine protection for Biafrans everywhere on the surface of the earth against the COVID-19
pandemic ravaging the world.
We shall also pray for the speedy recovery of those infested with the scourge, and for immediate end of the global pandemic,” Powerful said.
