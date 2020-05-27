Idumonza Iluobe Isidahomhen, governorship aspirant on Social Democratic Party, SDP platform in the September 19 governorship contest in Edo, has extended his felicitation to children worldwide , saying his decision to vie for the governorship is anchored on the age long adage that “When the vision is compelling, the fight is undoubtedly, worth it.”

Idumonza stated that since past and current Edo governments have desecrated the system, “One of our compelling visions of Social Democratic Party, SDP, is to recreate the environment to grow the innate abilities and capabilities of our children. This also drives my inspiration for the Edo September 19 governorship.

When we assume office on November 12 by His grace, children and youth will be at the centre of SDP’s government’s commitment to making Edo the centre of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Therefore, on this auspicious occasion of Children’s Day, I felicitate with our children in Edo, Nigeria and worldwide.

You are the heritage of God. You are the pillars of our tomorrow’s political pilot which comprises national development, international relations, all round development and life continuity.

I call on parents to make their tomorrow today by building in our children good morals with ambassadorial intuitions for our great nation. Inculcate cultural ethics in them and national values for an enviable society and sustainable growth.

As parents, we must build love in our children from the smallest unit of the family. We must teach them to love others irrespective of religious or cultural affiliation for a better Nigeria.

To our children, be assured of our love and care. Be focused on your aspirations, eschew what is not morally right and always believe that you can make it.”

