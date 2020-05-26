Reuters) – Africa has so far been spared the worst impact of the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization is worried the continent could face a “silent epidemic” if its leaders do not prioritise testing for it, a WHO envoy said on Monday.

“My first point for Africa, my first concern, is that a lack of testing is leading to a silent epidemic in Africa. So we must continue to push leaders to prioritise testing,” Samba Sow told a news conference.

Writing by Peter Graff; editing by John Stonestreet

SHARE
Previous articleGlobal Finance Endorse Ecobank Most Innovative Bank in Africa
Naija247news.com
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.