The Police Command in Ogun State, yesterday, said it has commenced investigation into allegations and counter-allegations of assassination attempts by some chieftains of the PDP in the state.

Naija247news understand that the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general elections, Sen. Buruji Kashamu, and his former ally, Engr. Bayo Dayo, had made allegations of assassination plot on each other, as well as planned invasion of the state secretariat of the party in Abeokuta by armed thugs and hoodlums.

Sen. Kashamu, who accused Dayo of keeping guns under the guise of being a hunter, also alleged that he had hired suspected cultists to attack him.

In a petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Zone 2, Kashamu claimed the plan to invade the party’s secretariat might be hatched after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in the state.

Sen. Kashamu, who accused Dayo of keeping guns under the guise of being a hunter, also alleged that he had hired suspected cultists to attack him.

In a petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Zone 2, Kashamu claimed the plan to invade the party’s secretariat might be hatched after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in the state.

Kashamu’s allegations followed Dayo’s earlier petition to the police commissioner, alleging threats to his life and household by Kashamu.

Naija247news reports that Dayo, who was Kashamu’s ally, had joined the PDP faction led by a former House of Representatives Member, Oladipupo Adebutu, a development which led to his (Dayo) “suspension” as the state chairman of the party.

In a swift reaction, Dayo rubbished the allegations, describing them as baseless and unfounded.

He asked the former Senator of Ogun-East to desist from peddling falsehood against him and instead face the huge debts he allegedly owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command had a duty to investigate every petition written by every Nigerian and others with a view to ensuring justice was done.

DSP Oyeyemi, however, played down whether the petitioners had been be invited or not, but our correspondent gathered that the parties had been invited.

Asked on the security of the party secretariat, Oyeyemi said, “It’s not until people write petitions, security of lives and property is our duty.”

SHARE
Previous articleKatsina evacuates IDPs to Niger Republic, local councils
Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.