The Police Command in Ogun State, yesterday, said it has commenced investigation into allegations and counter-allegations of assassination attempts by some chieftains of the PDP in the state.

Naija247news understand that the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general elections, Sen. Buruji Kashamu, and his former ally, Engr. Bayo Dayo, had made allegations of assassination plot on each other, as well as planned invasion of the state secretariat of the party in Abeokuta by armed thugs and hoodlums.

Sen. Kashamu, who accused Dayo of keeping guns under the guise of being a hunter, also alleged that he had hired suspected cultists to attack him.

In a petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Zone 2, Kashamu claimed the plan to invade the party’s secretariat might be hatched after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in the state.

Kashamu’s allegations followed Dayo’s earlier petition to the police commissioner, alleging threats to his life and household by Kashamu.

Naija247news reports that Dayo, who was Kashamu’s ally, had joined the PDP faction led by a former House of Representatives Member, Oladipupo Adebutu, a development which led to his (Dayo) “suspension” as the state chairman of the party.

In a swift reaction, Dayo rubbished the allegations, describing them as baseless and unfounded.

He asked the former Senator of Ogun-East to desist from peddling falsehood against him and instead face the huge debts he allegedly owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the command had a duty to investigate every petition written by every Nigerian and others with a view to ensuring justice was done.

DSP Oyeyemi, however, played down whether the petitioners had been be invited or not, but our correspondent gathered that the parties had been invited.

Asked on the security of the party secretariat, Oyeyemi said, “It’s not until people write petitions, security of lives and property is our duty.”

