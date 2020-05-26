ANAMBRA State Governor, Willie Obiano, has told the people of the State to expect more positive cases of Coronavirus pandemic.

This came during his special state broadcast to the State yesterday as Anambra recorded its nineth positive case.

The rise according to the Governor would arise from the aggressive community contact tracing by the COVID -19 Committee, which he heads.

Obiano said, the only COVID-19 death recorded so far in the State, was a 66-year old man who did not report his ill-health on time.

“His case was reported late to the hospital and by the time his result came back positive, 24 hours later, he had passed away.

“There is a possibility that his case would have been managed well if our Team had been alerted on time. I urge you to cooperate with our efforts to protect lives. People who hide their medical conditions run a high risk of dying from Covid-19. Please, let us bear this in mind,” he said.

“It is important to note that the rise in the reported cases of COVID-19 in Anambra State is as a result of the Aggressive Case Search mounted by the Special Task Force on COVID-19, headed by my humble self.

“Following the success of the Task Force at the state level, we have since extended our activities to the 326 wards in Anambra State for a more aggressive campaign against the pandemic.”

“Ndi Anambra, we have decided to set up a Case Medication Team. This Team is made up of seasoned medical practitioners and public health officers who will deliberate and decide the best medical approaches to adopt on a case-by-case basis.

“It has come to our knowledge that some health workers turn automatically hostile to patients who they suspect have COVID-19 symptoms.

“This is not acceptable in Anambra State. We cannot encourage any attitude that will discourage possible Covid-19 patients from walking willingly into hospitals to reveal their condition.

“I wish to advise the management of all hospitals in Anambra State to create an Isolation Room where any patient whose sample has been taken for COVID-19 testing can be kept while the result of the test is awaited.

“We expect all hospitals in Anambra State to comply with this directive with immediate effect.

“So, while there may be a sharp rise in the number of cases in the coming weeks, rest assured that we have enough capacity to handle what will come out of the increased testing.

“There is no need for panic. We are on top of this situation. And by the grace of God, Anambra State shall come out safe from this pandemic” Obiano told Anambra residents.

