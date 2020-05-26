Lagos State Government, in her continuous effort to provide the much needed relief to taxpayers and mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic, has through the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) further extended the deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns to June 30, 2020.

Annual returns for individuals (both employees and self-employed persons) that were initially due on May 31st, 2020 can now be filed any time on or before the 30th of June, 2020.

According to the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, “As the Lagos State Government keeps abreast of global best practices in containing the Covid-19 pandemic and eases the effects of an economic downturn on taxpayers and residents of the State, LIRS had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31st of every fiscal year to May 31, 2020. We constantly debated what other measures could be taken as an organization to support individuals and businesses at this time, hence, the additional one-month extension from June 1, to June 30, 2020.” It is our sincere hope that taxpayers take advantage of this new extension to duly file their returns.

Taxpayers are therefore encouraged to access the LIRS eTax platforms for all tax administration matters, including filing of annual returns, generation of assessment and payment schedule and payment of the liabilities from the comfort of their homes and offices. All that they have to do is to simply log on to the e-Tax platform via https://etax.lirs.net

Updates on business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service can be obtained by visiting the LIRS website, www.lirs.gov.ng, checking its various social media platforms or calling the LIRS Customer Care Centre on 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477).

LIRS appeals to residents of Lagos to support the efforts of the State Government and the Covid-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu by adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.

