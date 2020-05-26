The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that it will appeal the judgement of Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed the petition of its candidate at the November 2019 Kogi State governorship election, Engr. Musa Wada.

The party insisted that its candidate won the election, adding that it would not relent until it reclaimed the mandate at the Appeal Court.

The PDP described the judgment of the tribunal as an alarming miscarriage of justice; “particularly as the PDP and its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, laid incontrovertible proofs of electoral manipulations by Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as affirmed by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in his landmark dissenting judgment.”

