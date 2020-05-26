Katsina State government said it has commenced the evacuation and returning of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge across the state capital including those from the Niger Republic.

The state commissioner of sports and social development, Sani Danlami, who revealed this on Tuesday, said most of the IDPs are not real IDPs but people within the state capital taking advantage of the situation to beg for alms.

According to him, all those loitering around ATC, Kofar Kwaya, Yammawa have been evacuated and after thorough scrutiny by the committee, most were found to be residents of Katsina metropolis using the situation to beg for alms.

He said the genuine ones were relocated to their respective local government areas while those found to be residents of the metropolis were cautioned and sensitize on the ills of what they were doing.

“It will amaze you to know that more than 40 are from Niger Republic whom we arranged with Immigration to return to their country,” he said.

“Many have since been repatriated, we want to sanitise the state capital and address their plights by ensuring we returned them to their local governments and establish camps therein for them,” ‎he added.

Daily Trust reports that most of the IDPs moved into the state capital following reported attacks on their localities by bandits.

