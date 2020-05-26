The Chief Medical Director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, Professor Edmund Banwat has described as unfortunate the directive by the hospital’s chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNM that its members sit at home as a result of what it termed Management negligence of those working in the COVID-19 isolation unit.

The nurses down tools on Monday and left the center which currently has 17 patients receiving treatment for the disease.

The Chairman of the JUTH chapter of the Association, Mrs. Mercy Lenka at a peaceful protest on Monday said the order was necessary, as their members were risking their lives working under stringent conditions in the center, stressing that there was no special room created for suspected cases at the hospital but only a screen demarcation with a clothing material for suspected cases at the casualty unit, hence their members and other patients were at risk of getting infected with the disease at the unit.

Her words, “Particularly why we are taking this action is because, a patient was managed in the ward and it turned out that he became a suspected patient and the result turned out to be positive, all the people who nursed this patient were tested because of the exposure and then a nurse working at the centre have tested positive. We raised an eyebrow when we saw the temporary arrangement made by the hospital for suspected cases of just a cloth demarcation at the casualty unit.

“We also called attention of the infectious unit of the hospital, but they said the patients would not be kept for up to two hours there for their samples to be taken. it would interest you to know that a patient has been there since Friday, while a patient was brought last night presenting classical symptoms of COVID-19 of which his sample is yet to be taken, this is a risk to other patients at that unit and the nurses there who do not have Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs.”

