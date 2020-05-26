Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has released N450 million for the victims of the 2019 presidential election in Abonnema community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The beneficiaries included those that lost their lives, sustained bullet wounds, lost valuable items, arrested and detained by the Nigerian Army.

They were allegedly attacked by soldiers, who were drafted in the area to maintain law and order during the last presidential poll.

Daily Sun gathered that about 37 persons lost their lives during the 2019 presidential election in Abonnema.

Governor Wike, when he visited the community after the election to commiserate with the people, had promised to assist them to cushion the effects of the mayhem unleashed on Abonnema

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, at the official confirmation of the names of the deceased and their next-of-kins, as well as other beneficiaries.

He said after the incident, the governor inaugurated a committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, to carry out statistics of the people, who suffered losses during the presidential election.

Governor Wike enjoined the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, Disrael Bob-Manuel, to ensure the beneficiaries were his subjects.

Bob-Manuel described Wike as a reliable and compassionate leader, with the political will-power to fulfil his promises.

The monarch thanked him for showing empathy to Abonnema community, and charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money.

“This money is not for enjoyment. This is time to sit down and think about how to make good use of the money to help your families. And you must appreciate the governor’s gesture,” he said.

Earlier, Akuku-Toru council Chairman, Rowland Sekibo, described the occasion as mixed-feelings, saying it reminded the people of the unprecedented military attacked on Abonnema community and thanked Wike for showing love to the community.

