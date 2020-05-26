Pursuant to their promise to update Imo people on the latest developments concerning the dreaded corona virus disease otherwise called COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee Taskforce set up by the Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has briefed newsmen in their office at Odenigbo, opposite Deputy Governor’s office, Owerri, Imo State.

Informing the press on the latest development, The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Maurice Iwu said that Imo has recorded 25 more cases from a test of 96 suspected carriers of the COVID-19 disease.

This case is as a result of the vigilance of the Committee in collaboration with the security agencies who intercepted some vehicles carrying passengers across the State, and on subjecting the commuters to COVID-19 testing, it was discovered that 25, out of the 96 passengers tested positive to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman who expressed displeasure over the incidence reiterated the stand of the Committee that everybody must continue to observe the NCDC protocols of COVID-19, especially the need for people to stay wherever they are for now since the problem is not yet over. In his words: “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Answering questions from the press, he informed that only one out of the 25 was destined for Owerri and is already in one of the Isolation centres.

