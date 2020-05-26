The Edo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Clement Ojo, has urged corps members posted to the state to show patriotism and neutrality in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Ojo who made the call over the weekend in Benin while marking the 47th anniversary of NYSC, said the scheme had remained a veritable tool in fostering unity in the country.

He said, “This year is election year in Edo, and our corps members will be part of the ad hoc staff for the election.

So, we will expect them to remain patriotic and be very careful.

We will continue to advise our corps members to be patriotic and neutral during the assignment.”

He noted that since corps members had been participating in the conduct of elections they had always made the scheme proud as none of them had been found wanting.

