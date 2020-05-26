Osagie Otabor, Akure

A marketing communication and PR expert, Prince Dapo Adelegan, has said that members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State need direct primaries to elect their preferred candidate during primaries.

Adelegan, who spoke in an interview in Akure, said the National Working Committee of the APC has the responsibility to decide what is best for the state.

Adelegan, who is one the governorship aspirant of the APC, said direct mode of primaries was more democratic and allow party members to choose the best among the many aspirants.

He said it was too fickle for any aspirant to say direct primaries would lead to spread of COVID-19.

Adelegan notes that the future of Ondo state and Nigeria as a country would be decided with the forthcoming governorship election.

According to him: “My money is behind the direct primaries because that is more democratic.

“It removes the pressure and inconsistency with delegates voting. We are praying for direct primaries and we are sure the NWC will take that decision in the interest of democracy in Ondo State.

“Why do you give direct primaries to Edo and give Ondo indirect? Why is somebody working around bribing the media ensuring that it must be indirect because of his capability to manipulate. I can assure you we are going to have direct primaries.

“It is about democracy. The future of this state and Nigeria has to be decided with this election. Whether we are moving forward or we are going to collapse. We are on the path of growth. If you spent 20 years as a society and no portable water, no roads, no economic prosperity and industry are moribund.

“It means governance must take over from mere politicking. Capacity must be allowed in governance. That is what we are offering. We represent a generational shift in politics in Ondo State.

“Our past leaders and present one have done their best. They can’t give what they don’t have. The skills requires to manage a society in the 21st century are different. They are more anchored around governance than politics.

“There are states that have adopted those strategies and you can see the results. It is time for us in Ondo State to move away from mere politicking for political sake and moved to governance by installing people that have the capacity and exposure to exploit all our resources and galvanised the, then towards prosperity for all.”

