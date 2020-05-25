In Nigeria over three million children under one year are still either unvaccinated or under-vaccinated.

At the start of the pandemic, these numbers were at risk of rising due to a lack of awareness of continued routine immunization, fear of COVID-19 infection, and transport issues arising from lockdown measures.

Thanks to efforts made by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) there has been an improved turnout since the start of the pandemic.

WHO Nigeria provided technical support in the development of these guidelines to improve delivery and continuity of immunization services (particularly for children and at-risk populations) in

Nigeria’s 36 states. NPHCDA made sure that health care workers had personal protective equipment and improved dissemination of information on the importance of immunizations and the measures to protect oneself from COVID-19.

