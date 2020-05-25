Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attains one year in Office on May 29, 2020.

To commemorate the event, a number of programmes have been slated, starting with an address by the governor.

During the week-long ceremonies, Sanwo-Olu will embark on virtual and on-site commissioning of Housing, Education, Transportation and Road projects in fulfilment of his promises to renew infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omosho, the governor will visit Ikorodu to inaugurate the 360-unit Lagos Homes, Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate.

In Lekki, the Courtland Villas in Femi Okunnu Estate will also be launched to mark the first year anniversary of this administration.

In the Education sector, Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual commissioning of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

The virtual commissioning of completed works such as the Concrete Jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu; the Aradagun – Ajido – Epeme Road in Badagry; and the Maryland Signalisation Project also form part of Mr. Governor’s itinerary to commemorate one year in office.

However, prior to May 29, Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a Children’s Day address on May 27, which coincides with the 53rd anniversary of Lagos State.

The statement added that the anniversary commemorative events are instructively low-key to reflect the realities and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner added that this is not a time to engage in any elaborate celebrations.

