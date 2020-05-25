Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its governorship aspirants in Edo and Ondo States will pay the sum of N21 million each to purchase the nomination forms for the upcoming governorship election.

The party also stated that governorship forms is free for all female aspirants in the two states.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, who gave details of the sales of the governorship nomination forms, the male governorship aspirants will pay N20 million and another N1million naira for the Expression of Interest form.

The spokesman of the PDP further explained that the governorship nomination form is free for all female aspirants from the two states.

However, he said all female governorship aspirants would have to pay N1 million for the Expression of Interest to enable them contest for the governorship primary elections in the two states.

Meanwhile, as part of preparations for the governorship election in the states, the PDP has released timetable for the election of its governorship candidate, stating that sales of forms in Ondo State will commence on June 22, while notice of election in the state will be issued on June 2.

Also, for Edo State, the party noted that the last day for the submission of the completed governorship forms, according to a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), is June 2.

Akobundu said the sales of Expression of Interest and the governorship forms would commence on June 22 in Ondo State and the last date for the return of completed forms is June 26, while screening of aspirants would commence on July 2.

The ward congresses to elect a three man ad-hoc ward delegates on July 8. The ward congresses appeal if any is slated for July 13

The local government congresses to elect national delegates is slated for July 15 and the local government appeal would take place on July 18 and the publication of the list of delegates will take place on July 20.

The election or nomination of the party’s governorship candidate is slated for July 22 and July 23 while the appeal on the outcome, if any, will take place on July 24.

The certification of the deputy governorship candidate by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will take place on July 27 and the last day to submit the name of the governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is on July 28 and the last date for withdrawal and replacement of candidates is on August 18.

PDP said the last date for submission of agents of names of local government officers to INEC is September 24, while election will take place on October 10.

The screening exercise for all those that completed and returned the governorship forms, according to the party, is June 4, while the appeal for those that are dissatisfied with the screening is also June 4.

