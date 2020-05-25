Edo/Ondo Elections: INEC Releases Guidelines, To Comply With COVID-19 Protocols

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday released the guidelines for the conduct of the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections and subsequent elections in the country.

In a 17-page document signed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Manhood Yakubu, the commission said it shall immediately embark on a review of regulations, guidelines and manuals for elections in the light of changes to the electoral process that were imminent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also said that it derives authority from Section 160 (1) of the 1999 Constitution(as amended) which empowers the commission to by rules or otherwise, regulate its own procedure or confer powers and impose duties on any officer or authority for the purpose of discharging its functions.

It added that the Commission was also empowered by Section 153 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) to issue regulations, guidelines and manuals for the purpose of giving effect to the provisions of the Act.

The commission said it would ensure that Pre-Election Preparation (PEP) activities will be conducted online preferably and where face-to-face activities become necessary, the protocols for COVID-19 prevention would be followed.

The commission explained pilot changes to the electoral process in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic in a bye- election prior to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections in order to learn lessons where necessary.

According to the guidelines, the Commission shall conduct an immediate evaluation of its key election facilities to ensure that they are fit-for-purpose, including Polling Units (PUs), Registration Area Centres (RACs) and Collation Centres. These facilities will be reorganized to make them more optimal to health and cost considerations.

Also, it said, that in order to support improved planning and deployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, two key spatial and mapping activities shall be implemented namely, geo-referencing of RAC locations and mapping of COVID-19 prevalence.

According to INEC, In handling and delivery of election materials, it shall reduce the number of contacts during distribution, when Non-sensitive Materials are procured, they will be delivered directly by vendors to States or purchased by States requiring the materials and packaged according to quantity required by Registration Area. This will reduce the level and number of contacts during distribution.

The commission said that “Ballot Papers and result sheets (Sensitive Materials) shall be packaged to Registration Areas (RAs). Production of Sensitive Materials shall commence early to give adequate time for proper packaging and delivery.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to adversely affect staffing for elections. Consequently:

“The Commission will engage immediately with NYSC and INEC State Offices to evolve modalities for corps members to serve as ad hoc staff in elections during the pandemic. The Commission’s State offices will commence identification of alternative sources of ad hoc staff in line with Commission policy, in case there are shortfalls”, it stated.

Further more, it said that the Commission will “ensure the use of electronic and non-contact means to recruit ad hoc staff by deploying its INECPres portal, as well as in notifying ad hoc staff of invitations and postings (for example, use of SMS) to prevent large gatherings at INEC offices during staff deployment.

“The Electoral Operations and Logistics Department (EOPs) will harvest all past ad hoc staff from its databases and send to each State preparing for elections.

“All ad hoc staff databases in the Commission will be harmonized for better management. To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the Commission shall reduce to a minimum interstate ad hoc staff, for off-season and bye elections. The rule shall be that only shortfalls requested by the States are filled from outside the state. As much as possible, all election staff will be sourced in-state and transportation of election staff shall comply with COVID-19 containment protocols”

Consequently, INEC said that “there shall be a reduction in the number of passengers per vehicle on election day from 14 to 7 for buses, and from 12 to 6 for boats. Motorcycles and tricycles must be used sparingly with one passenger per motorcycle and two per tricycle. All passengers and drivers must wear face masks and it shall be mandatory and the responsibility of vehicle owners to provide hand sanitizers for occupants of their vehicles”.

For its Registration Area Centre (RAC) activities, INEC said that State Offices of the Commission shall conduct a thorough assessment of RACs to determine their suitability for elections.

Also, it said that the designation of RACs and Super RACs shall be on a case by case basis, having due regards for the expanse of territory that they serve, terrain and adequate space in a RAC and no suitable alternative facility is available for a Super RAC option, canopies may be deployed outdoors to increase the available area for use.

The commission said that C O V I D – 1 9 a w a r e n e s s shall be included in RAC brief ing. Handouts, flyers and information kit on the pandemic will be distributed to election staff at the RACs and at the RACs, election staff may be checked by RAC Managers or Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) for COVID-19 symptoms such as high temperature and coughing and that staff showing symptoms will receive medical attention and be replaced immediately from the reserve of staff, on the approval of the Electoral Officer and REC.

In the establishment of Voting Points, the commission said that in order to reduce the number of points in a Polling Unit to be monitored and controlled for COVID-19 compliance, the threshold for Voting Points shall be increased from 500/750 to 1,000/1,250.

On election day activities and at the Polling Units during elections, it said that In the light of the COVID-19

pandemic, the Polling Unit layout shall be redesigned by the Commission to ensure substantial compliance with the protocols established by health authorities and among other things, social distancing, general hygienic conduct and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be emphasized in the redesign.

INEC said that there shall be a two-tier queuing system at the Polling Unit – one outside and the other in the voting area, explaining that voters will be brought into the voting area periodically to prevent overcrowding with Tags and twines may be used to ensure crowd control and maintenance of social distance.

Also, it said that in order to accommodate additional activities in setting up the PU due to COVID-19, polls shall now commence at 8.30 am and close at 2.30 pm and anybody on the outer queue by 2.30 pm shall be allowed to vote, in line with the Commission’s regulations.

“Prior to the commencement of polls, the Presiding Officer or Assistant Presiding Officer (VP), it said, shall ensure that the contents of the Voter Code of Conduct (VCC) are read out loudly to voters and that the VCC Poster is pasted at the Polling Unit.

Also, it said that face masks shall be mandatory at Polling Units and all election locations. Any voter without a face mask shall be turned away from the Polling Unit. However, the Assistant Presiding Officer (APO) II in checking the Register of Voters may request removal of mask to prevent voter impersonation.

According to the commission, there shall be periodic disinfection of chairs, tables and work areas, as well as adequate ventilation at the Polling Units. and that the SCR shall be cleaned with the prescribed disinfectant after each voter’s fingerprint is read.

Also, INEC said that P e r s o n a l P r o t e c t i v e Equipment (PPE) and other safety materials shall be provided for polling staff and at the close of polls, polling unit staff shall ensure that materials are properly disinf ec t ed, car efully packaged and that used PPE are hygienically packaged or disposed of.

