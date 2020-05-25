Despite the warning by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, that Muslims should maintain social distancing, Muslims in many states still observed their prayers at the prayer grounds without observing the COVID-19 protocols.

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), through its Deputy Secretary General, Prof Salisu Shehu, had also urged Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at one Eid ground in a big city, insisting “rather the Eid could be performed in area mosques to avoid unmanageable crowds.”

However, in some northern states, particularly Katsina, and Zamfara, Muslims gathered in their large numbers at prayer grounds in violation of the guidelines of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the directive of the Muslim leadership.

In Zamfara State, prayers were performed at Juma’at prayer grounds, without the use of face masks or maintaining social distancing.

Also in Katsina State, Muslims were seen in large numbers at Eid grounds without observing social distancing.

