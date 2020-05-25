The Lagos State Government has announced partial closure of the Marine Beach Bridge by Total Gas, inwards Apapa for five months to pave the way for emergency repair works.

The closure takes effect from Wednesday, May 27 to Wednesday, October 21.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde who made this known yesterday, said the repair works by the Federal Ministry of Works, is long overdue and vital for the safety of residents, especially motorists that ply the bridge.

He also explained that necessary palliative works have been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site, making them to be in good motorable condition to ease motorists’ movements during the construction period.

According to Oladeinde, the repair works, which comprised of bearing and expansion joint replacement is planned to be executed in two phases; with each phase focusing on one lane of the Bridge at a time.

The first phase will be handling the lane inbound Apapa while the second phase will be designated to work on the lane that conveys vehicles outside the axis.

The statement further disclosed that adequate arrangement has been put in place to manage the construction period. The commissioner disclosed that motorists’ inwards Wharf road will be diverted to the other section of the bridge outwards Apapa, adding that a contraflow of 200metres has been put in place for vehicles to realign with a proper direction inwards Ajegunle or Wharf road, Apapa, while Motorists descending to Total Gas underbridge will drive without any hindrance.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...