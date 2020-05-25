Over the past decade, flooding in Lagos has increased significantly, drawing increasing attention to the need for flood risk management.

The paper examines the current approach to flood risk management by public and private agents in the city in the context of international flood risk management practices.

The implications of existing flood management for future flood risks is also discussed:

Successful flood risk management requires that city governments develop a clear, robust and forward‐looking strategic plan that is informed by rigorous research, administrative data gathering, dialogue with the public, evaluation and learning.

There is a need to prepare at the local and citywide levels for larger floods and the disasters that may ensue in the context of climate change and increasing frequency of floods.

Although much attention is being directed at structural measures in flood management, non‐structural measures of public education and warning as well as social support systems pre‐ and post‐disaster need to be integrated into managing flood risks.

More attention also needs to be given to the enforcement of urban planning guidelines, development and building control as well as social participation of citizens to enable efficient and successful management of flood risk.

The consideration of flood insurance as an important strategy for flood management through an upward revision of the risk rating of flood and enablement of the insurance sector in flood risk management is also highly recommended.

