Idumonza Iluobe Isidahomhen, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, aspirant in the September 19 governorship contest in Edo State, has congratulated Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh {Ikelebe III}, HRH Momodu II {JP}, The Ogirrua of Irrua and Okaijesan of Esanland including Muslims nationwide on the successful completion of Ramadan.

He also shares these joyous moments with government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders and children.

In a message signed by his media adviser, Valentine Oleabhiele and made available to journalists, Idumonza re emphasized SDP’s known commitment to the promotion of peace in the land which Islamic religion represents, saying that when voted into office, SDP government in Edo will entrench sustainable religious co operation in the State for an all inclusive growth.

“The entire Idumonza Isidahomhen Campaign Council, IICC, thanks Almighty Allah for the successful coming to an end of this year’s Ramadan prayers.

I particularly thank our Daddies, Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh {Ikelebe III}, the Otaru of Auchi and HRH Momodu II {JP}, The Ogirrua of Irrua and Okaijesan of Esanland for the peace in Edo which Almighty Allah has enabled through them.

I salute the Otaru and Okaijesan’s leadership quality which has been assuring.

It further strengthens SDP’s resolve to fund Edo traditional institution for quality input into SDP government. As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, I encourage Muslims in Edo and Nigeria to rededicate themselves to nation building and comply with government rules for a speedy end of COVID-19,” he stated.

Idumonza also urged all Edo citizens and Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations and ethnic identities, to continue to live righteously and harmoniously, even after this annual spiritual exercise

