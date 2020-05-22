As NIBOR Rises for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain…

The Local Bourse closed the week on a bullish note as the All Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.80% at the close of its trading session.

Also, the Exchange recorded 28 gainers as against 16 losers.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 6.10%, even as the market cap touched N13.14 trillion, the highest it printed since March 9, 2020.

Investors’ buying interest in tickers such as MOBIL, MTNN, BUACEMENT and NB lifted their respective share prices by 9.97%, 3.60%, 9.55% and 5.33%.

Similarly. the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial indices rose by 0.25%, 006%, 1.51%, 3.11% and 5.94% respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for all tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; also, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobond declined for most maturities tracked amid bearish activity.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...