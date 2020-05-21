China’s two sessions of the year, the country’s most important political event, opened on Thursday after a two-month delay due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Against the backdrop of epidemic prevention and control as a new normal, the two sessions will demonstrate to the world that China has achieved a decisive phased victory in the battle against COVID-19.

As a tradition, the two sessions will invite foreign ambassadors and diplomats in China as guests.

The Global Times interviewed ambassadors from six countries. They expressed their biggest interest and expectations toward this year’s two sessions.

I have attended the opening ceremony of the two sessions for at least two years, and I look forward to an effective meeting with valuable proposals from this year’s two sessions.

Two sessions is an internal affair of the China, and I believe that they are going to concentrate more on health issues, on how to protect citizens of China during the pandemic.

There are many challenges for the delegates to have a hard look at policies that would improve the health situation in China.

Proposals on accelerating the process of R&D on COVID-19 vaccine are also important to protect the Chinese people and others across the world.

I recognize the values of China’s announcement at the WHA held on Monday to provide $2 billion over two years to help with the global response to COVID-19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested making the COVID-19 vaccine developed in China a “global public good,” and working with G20 members to support the most severely stricken areas and helping regions like Africa.

We had explicit confidence in the capacity of China to contain the coronavirus. And we continue to require the support of especially China to ensure that [we] would contain this coronavirus.

I anticipated the representatives would emphasize poverty alleviation.

The diplomat from the Nigerian Embassy in China invited to attend the two sessions has to check in early at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ venue for hosting important guests such as heads of foreign states and governments. The process lasts two nights and requires a nucleic acid test before entering the conference.

This interview was conducted by Hu Yuwei

